Share:

ATTOCK - The government will distribute as many as 111,000 health cards in Attock district alone which is testimony to the government commitment to providing modern healthcare facilities to the masses at their doorstep.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam stated at a health cards distribution ceremony here at Jinnah Hall in Attock on Saturday. Attock Deputy Commissioner Ishratullah Khan Niazi, CEO District Health Authority Dr Sohail Ejaz, young Leader Shamsher Aslam, Dr Asif Niazi, Dr Javed Khan, Rana Liaqat Ali Khan, Malik Ejaz of Saidan and Taimoor Aslam were also present on the occasion.

Highlighting features of the health card, Malik Amin informed that the card provide a healthcare cover of 700,000 to Rs1.4 million to the recipient including surgery of all sorts, adding that the card would have to be renewed on annual basis. He said that a fresh survey would be carried out to assess social status of the population and the number of health cards would be increased in the light of this survey.

The adviser to PM pointed out that the health cards are being provided to people belonging to low income strata to enable them get treatment of life threatening diseases. He said that the health card would have a complete data of the family members of recipient. Malik Amin asserted that Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking keen interest in the development of health sector and he (PM) would visit different hospitals to ascertain the actual position.

He said that currently the country is passing through a difficult time but soon the country would emerge a prosperous and developed state from all the prevailing challenges. About Clean and Green Pakistan Program, the PM adviser said that the campaign is underway at a brisk pace, which would bring about better environmental changes, adding that the government has adopted zero-tolerance policy towards encroachments on state lands and the forest department lands are being retrieved from grabbers for a better environment.

Talking about the prime minister’s role in Islamic world, Malik Amin Aslam said that recently Imran Khan has delivered a very affective speech in OIC where he emphasised upon the unity of Islamic countries, adding that Islamic world has eyed Imran Khan to lead the whole the Islamic world.

About prevailing political scenario in the country, he said that the PTI government would certainly recover all looted money from the corrupt politicians. “Few political parties are trying to escape accountability but they will never succeed as no one will be given NRO this time,” he categorically said.

The PM adviser assured that his doors are always open for public having any problem or issue. “Anyone with personal and collective problems of Attock district can approach him without any huddle or hesitation,” he declared.

Later, the adviser to Prime Minister distributed health cards to the residents of Hasanabdal and Hazro tehsils.