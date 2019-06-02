Share:

US - A robotic boat and submersible have won the XPRIZE to find the best new technologies to map the seafloor. The surface and underwater combo demonstrated their capabilities in a timed test in the Mediterranean, surveying depths down to 4km. Put together by the international GEBCO-NF Alumni team, the autonomous duo are likely now to play a role in meeting the “Seabed 2030” challenge. This aims to have Earth’s ocean floor fully mapped to a high standard. Currently, only 20% of the world’s sub-surface topography has been resolved to an acceptable level of accuracy.

“The global scientific community has come together to try to meet this challenge, but if we’re going to achieve it then we will need new technologies,” said Dr Jyotika Virmani, the executive director of the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE.

“Through this competition, I think some of those technologies are now ready. Some are more robust than others but with a little more R&D I believe we will have a slew of different approaches, which is the way we’ve got to do this,” she told BBC News. The group triumphed by packaging an existing, state-of-the-art solution with a novel twist. So, while its HUGIN autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) is an established industry tool for echo-sounding the depths, its uncrewed surface vessel (USV) that deployed and recovered the sub was developed specially for the competition.

This boat, called Sea-Kit Maxlimer, was designed in Essex, UK.

It actually made headlines in another setting three weeks ago by carrying oysters and beer between Belgium and England - the first ever commercial cargo run across the North Sea by a water-going robot.