LAHORE - Like other parts of the country, Lailatul Qadr was also observed in the city with reverence and fervour on Saturday night amid elaborate security arrangements. A majority of Muslims believe that Lailatul Qadr falls on the night before 27th of Ramazan. People spent night at mosques seeking blessings of the Almighty. Women offered Nawafils and recited Holy Quran at houses. Milad, Zikr and Quran Khawani were arranged at extensively-illuminated and tastefully-decorated mosques. After completion of recitation of the Holy Quran at Traveh, sweets were distributed among faithful. Special prayers were offered for progress and prosperity of Pakistan, freedom of Kashmir and Palestine.