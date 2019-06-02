Share:

ISLAMABAD : Serena Hotels hosted a soulful Qawwali night featuring world renowned Qawal Asif Ali Santoo at Islamabad Serena Hotel.

Asif Ali was born into a family of a legendary Qawwal Santoo Khan whom the Maestro of Qawwali, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan himself honoured as the ‘ganda band shagird’ (official student) of him.

The event was hosted under cultural diplomacy initiative of Serena Hotels that aims to promote cultural plurality amongst Pakistani community. A large number of people gathered from diplomatic community, officials from armed forces, media personnel and residents of the twin cities. Asif Ali Santoo performed Sufi Kalam amidst cheer and applause all night. A lavish ‘sehri’ was served later for all the attendees.

Sufis have played a significant role in dissemination of the divine message of Islam, and Qawwali is one such medium of Sufi devotional music which Pakistan has truly kept alive.