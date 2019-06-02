Share:

ISLAMABAD - A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in a gun and bomb attack on a military vehicle in Boya area of North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that terrorists first opened fire at the Army vehicle, which was on routine patrolling in the area, before they attacked it with an improvised explosive device. Resultantly, 26 years old Sepoy Amil Shah, was martyred in the terrorist attack.

According to the ISPR, during the last one month, five soldiers have been martyred and 31 got injured due to terrorist attacks. Arrest of facilitators linked to these terror activities had led to Khar Kamar post incident on May 25. On Sunday last, the ISPR had released a statement saying that a checkpost in the area was attacked by a group and in an exchange of fire, three people were killed while 15 were injured ─ including five soldiers.

According to the statement, PTM leaders and MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir were leading the group.