KARACHI - The meteorological department on Saturday forecast sunny weather in the city over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range between 35 and 37 degrees centigrade with 50 to 60 per cent humidity. Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail throughout the Sindh over the next 24 hours.

Also, the met office on Saturday forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of Northern Sindh during next 24 hours.

The weather will remain dry and hot in Sukkur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Shikarpur and Jacobabad. The maximum temperatures recorded were 48 degrees centigrade in Khairpur, 47 in Shikarpur, 48 in Ghotki and 46 in Naushahro Ferzoe.