LAHORE - The man with the ‘unbeatable winning voice’ and great legacy Tauseef Ahmed is back with a Naat for you to listen on repeat this Ramazan.

The Naat written, composed and recited by Tauseer has left fans in awe. It is a tribute to his late grandfather maternal, the classic Naat reciter in his distinct style, the Legendary Aazam Chishti.

Through the medium of Naat, Tauseef Ahmad is continuing the inherited legacy and humble service of spreading the love of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Tauseef Ahmad Dar is a National Award winning playback singer and also holds to his credit all of his staged Naat rendition competitions as first prize winners/Gold Medalist.