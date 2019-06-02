Share:

MITHI - At least three people were killed and 13 injured when a truck overturned here on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place in Mithi Town of the district where a truck turned turtle due to over speeding. Three people died on the spot in the accident while 13 others were seriously injured. The bodies and injured were move to hospital where condition of some wounded people was stated to be critical.

The police impounded the truck and after registering a case against the driver, apparently responsible for the accident.