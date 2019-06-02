Share:

SIALKOT - Officials at traffic police offices have indulged in corruption through their agents as they issue driving licenses to only those applicants who grease their palms.

Talking to The Nation, perturbed people said that Sialkot traffic police officials demanded money from them as bribe through their agents because they could not demanded money from them directly. They said that both traffic police officials and their agents had fixed their rates for the issuance of driving licenses including HTV and LTV.

The perturbed people namely Baqir, Ishaq, Azan, Abdur Rehman, Sarwar, Nasir, Abdul Qayyum, Babar and Ghazanfar Ali expressed grave concern over the situation. They said that people from Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils visited Sialkot traffic police offices in Sialkot where the agent mafia offered them several packages of getting driving licenses with different rates of bribe.

They said that those who gave bribe for getting driving licenses were provided their desired licenses with protocol, but those who did not give bribe were denied any type of license. They said that all traffic driving licenses were on sale at Sialkot traffic police offices with the help of agents.

When contacted, the officials of Sialkot traffic police refuted all the allegations of corruption. They said that driving licenses were issued purely on merit.

Meanwhile, local social, business, educational and political circles of Sialkot expressed grave concern over alleged corruption at Sialkot traffic police offices . They urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Waqas Ali Mehmood, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider and Sialkot DPO Mustansar Feroz Awan to look into the matter in larger public interest.

SENIOR JOURNALIST DIES

Local senior journalist Rasheed Chaudhry (55) Saturday died after protracted illness at Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Lahore.

He was Editor-in-Chief of Sialkot-based Urdu Daily “Nawa-i-Shamal”. He was also the general secretary of Sialkot Press Club. He was laid to rest in his native graveyard at Sialkot. A large number of people from all walks of life attended his funeral held here.