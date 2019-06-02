Share:

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is distorting the findings of the Russia investigation, claiming exoneration and a possible case against him “closed” based on re­marks from a special counsel who did not make either statement.

“Robert Mueller would have brought charges, if he had anything, but there were no charges to bring!” Trump tweeted Thursday.

Special counsel Robert Mueller this past week announced the end to his work in the Russia probe and said he would return to private life. But Mueller specifically declined to vindicate Trump on obstruction charges, indicating it was up to Congress to decide whether to take up continued investigations and bring charges of wrongdoing against a sitting president.

Trump is also asserting that Mueller was hopelessly biased and “conflicted,” broadly dismissing his two-year in­vestigation as a hoax and witch hunt. Trump’s own aides, however, have pre­viously rejected his complaints about Mueller as groundless. And the Muel­ler investigation produced a number of guilty pleas, convictions and criminal charges as part of a review that ulti­mately concluded Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election was “sweeping and systematic.”

In his first public comments about his Russia report, special counsel Rob­ert Mueller made clear the probe did not exonerate President Donald Trump. And as AP’s Eric Tucker explains, he also said it’s now up to Congress to hold Trump accountable. (May 29)

The statements helped cap a week of unsupported assertion by the president on trade, the economy, North Korea and more.

TRUMP, on Mueller’s statement on finishing his work as special counsel: “There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is in­nocent. The case is closed! Thank you.” — tweet Wednesday.

Sarah Sanders, White House press secretary: “The Special Counsel has completed the investigation, closed his office, and has closed the case. The re­port was clear there was no collusion, no conspiracy and the Department of Justice confirmed there was no ob­struction. After two years, the Special Counsel is moving on with his life, and everyone else should do the same.” — Statement Wednesday.

The facts: Mueller did not fully exon­erate Trump or declare that a possible case against Trump to be “closed.” While announcing his work was now finished, Mueller specifically left it open for Con­gress to decide on possible charges of wrongdoing. Mueller also did not say there was “insufficient evidence” as to possible crimes of obstruction, making clear that his report did not draw a con­clusion.

Mueller said his team declined to make a prosecutorial judgment on whether to charge Trump, partly because of a Jus­tice Department legal opinion that said sitting presidents shouldn’t be indicted.

As a result, his detailed report factu­ally laid out instances in which Trump might have obstructed justice, leaving it up to Congress to take up the matter.

“If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller said Wednesday. Based on that depart­ment’s legal opinion, Mueller said, “the Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing.”