KASUR : Two persons including a woman died while five others sustained injuries in three different accidents in Kasur and its suburbs the other day.

According to police, Yaseen Bibi died after the motorbike she was riding pillion was hit by a car on Dipalpur Road, Sodiwal. Her husband M Yaseen was injured in the accident.

Similarly, a man named M Anwar died in collision between a carry van and a motorcycle. He was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Kasur where he breathed his last. His family protested in the hospital, blaming the doctors for being negligent in the treatment of the deceased. The doctors maintained that the deceased was brought to the hospital in a very serious condition and was referred to Lahore for proper treatment. The protesting family ended their protest and returned home on police assurance.

Meanwhile, four persons were injured in collision between two motorcycles on Nizampura Road. They were shifted to Chunian Hospital.