KASHMOR    -  Two people were killed in separate firing incidents in Kashmor on Saturday. According to details, 47-year-old Ghulam Abbas Sheikh was killed when armed men opened fire on him outside a local court as he came for hearing.

The police have arrested three suspects and recovered arms from them. The suspects belonged to Sabzoi community and shot Ghulam Abbas over a family dispute.

In the other incident, a man named Kareem Bakhsh Sabzoi died in a clash between two rival groups of Sabzoi community over a land dispute in Kandhkot. The body of the deceased has been shifted to the hospital for autopsy.