Share:

LAHORE (PR) 88 Senior Subordinates namely Line Superintendent Grade First, Sub Station Operator Grade Second have been grateful for upgradation from BPS-15 to BPS-17 and 79 Lineman Grade First have been promoted as Line Superintendent Grade Second by the Chief Executive Officer LESCO as a result of meeting with the All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA and the management on the basis of their performance and passage of training course and their seniority.

Khurshid Ahmed, general secretary of the union, thanked the management of LESCO for promoting eligible employees on the eve of Eidul Fitar and assured that workers will continue to perform their duties with efficiency and provide better services to the electricity consumers.