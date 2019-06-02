Share:

LAHORE - Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik on Saturday distributed Eid gifts to the children of traffic wardens during a ceremony at the University of Health Sciences. A large number of traffic policemen, women wardens, and their families attended the event.

Addressing the ceremony, Malik said that all the officials of the city traffic police department are like members of a family.

He lauded the services of traffic wardens who perform duties to control traffic on roads amid scorching heat. “Policemen, because of their duties, spend less time with their families. When citizens will be celebrating Eid festival, traffic wardens will remain present on city roads to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic,” he said. “The main objective of this ceremony is to share joy and happiness of Eid festival with colleagues.”

The CTO also said that such ceremonies help boost the morale of the traffic police officials besides bridging the communication gap among colleagues and senior staff. On this occasion, all traffic officials including women wardens thanked the CTO for arranging such ceremonies to honour their families and children. It was for the very first time that the city traffic police department arranged a colourful ceremony to hand out Eid gifts among children of the staff, a police spokesman said.