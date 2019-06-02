Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed has said that his team was fully capable of making a comeback and it was resolute to bounce back in the remaining matches of the ICC World Cup.

In a statement issued by PCB on Saturday after loss against West Indies in their first match, he said Pakistan team had eight more matches to play in the tournament, adding that the team needed to forget the past and move forward with a positive mindset.

Pakistan team had got out for their second lowest score in the World Cup matches of 105-10 in mere 21.4 overs against the WI in their first match of the Cricket World Cup (CWC) 19 on Friday.

Skipper Sarfraz said all matches in the CWC 19 in England and Wales would be difficult but the team needed to make a comeback with full force.

On the upcoming match against England at the same venue on June 3, he said England are a strong side but Pakistan team had performed well against them in the recently concluded series, adding we would come back in the tournament with a victory against England.

Expressing his disappointment over loss against West Indies, he promised Pakistan fans that the team would make the nation proud in the upcoming matches.

About the reasons behind team’s capitulation against WI the other day, Sarfraz said the timing of the match besides the toss were important, adding that morning due and moisture in the wicket were vital and the WI made good use of the pitch conditions. He said the match started at 10:30 in the morning and there was moisture in the pitch while it was also not an even paced wicket. “Had I won the toss, I would have made WI bat first to exploit pitch conditions,” he added.