Share:

We come up with so many cases where women are tortured and then beaten to death. This is surer after the recent torture of a woman to death by her husband. The man is identified as Sharafat Ali as a criminal who locked his wife in a room and then brutally tortured her. This deadly torture took place in Thatha Khokhran village and according to the brother of Zainab, she was married to Sharafat Ali Khan about a year back since then their relation remained strained.

I would like to appeal to the PTI government to launch programs on the rights of women and establish strict laws for the criminals. The women in Pakistan are not safe. They need to be respected because they are the future of the nation.

SHANEELA NASEEM,

Shahraki, May 17.