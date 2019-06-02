Share:

KHANEWAL - A landlord tortured a young man critically and hammered nails into his body. Later, they tied the victim to a motorcycle and dragged him in the streets of Makhdoompur area. The victim was also forced to drink water with dogs in the same pot and bark like dog. On information, the police reached the spot and got the victim free from the clutches of the accused. The victim, later identified as Hasnain, was shifted to Nishtar Hospital in critical condition.

According to police sources and locals, Iqbal Chatiana, a local landlord of 8B-8R was having a sneak suspicion that Hasnain had developed illicit relations with his sister-in-law (wife of his brother). Iqbal with the help of his two accomplices - Safdar and Ijaz, kidnapped Hasnain while he was taking bath in a tube-well. They took Hasnain to their “daira” where they tied him with a tree and hammered nails into his body and brutally tortured him with rods and sticks.

Locals informed the Makhdoompur Police, which rushed to the spot and got freed the victim in critical condition. The police arrested two accused and shifted the victim to Nishtar Hospital Multan.