Share:

Rawalpindi - Local police have arrested a man in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from his possession, informed the police spokesman here on Monday.

During course of action, the Waris Khan police raided at a house and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from Safdar Masih. Police have registered case against him and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of Waris Khan police team and said that action must be taken against such elements involved in this illegal businesses.