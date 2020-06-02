Share:

Rawalpindi - As many as five persons including a child died of COVID-19 in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) and Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH).

Some 36 patients tested positive for novel coronavirus while 823 suspected patients are awaiting their results.

According to details, Farhan was brought to Benazir Bhutto Hospital and he died early morning. They said four other patients also died in the RIU because of coronavirus.

On the other hand, some 19 police officials and cops of Rawalpindi police tested positive for coronavirus, according to City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas.

He said of the 19 officials, five were station house officers who have been home quarantined.

He said it was mandatory for all the officers and cops to wear masks and gloves during duty hours. He said departmental action would be taken against those found sans masks and gloves.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood told media that Punjab government has directed to implement lockdown in the markets and bazaars from Friday to Sunday and all the bazaars will be opened from Monday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

He said that the four districts of Rawalpindi division would complete the report of hotspot areas in their respective districts soon.

He said that on the basis of the report, future plan of action would be chalked out.