RAWALPINDI - As many as seven passengers got injured when a driver crashed speeding bus into a house at RakhMorr on Chakwal-Mandra Road, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman on Monday.

All the victims were rushed to hospital for medical treatment, he added.

According to him, a passenger bus was coming to Rawalpindi from Multan when the driver lost his control over steering wheel due to over speed and rammed the bus into a house along with road at RakhMorr. Resultantly, seven passengers sustained critical injuries and have been moved to hospital by the Rescue 1122 for medical treatment. The victims of road traffic accident were identified as Awais, Usman, Munir, Tanveer Abbas, Babar Ali, Sonia Qamar and Fatima, he said.

Meanwhile, local police also visited the accident site and mentioned occurrence incident in daily crime register. A doctor told media that the condition of 18 year old passenger Usman was critical as he sustained fatal head injury.

However, the doctors are trying their level best to save the life of victim, he added.