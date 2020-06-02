Share:

Rawalpindi - An 8-year-old domestic female worker was killed after placing under severe torture and sexual assault by a landlord in a house located at Phase 8 of Bahria Town. The stone-hearted landlord namely Hassan Siddique along with his wife beattheir maid Zahra Bibi black and blue and then raped her for setting precious parrots free from a cage placed in the house.

The injured girl was rushed to Begum AkhterRukhsana Memorial Hospital by the landlord for medical treatment from where he escaped. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Police Station Rawat.

Hospital management alerted police and a case under sections 302/376 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) was registered. Police have registered a case against accused couple and raids are being carried out to arrest the culprits, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Zia Uddin.

According to details, the girl was working as maid in house of Hassan Siddique, who is associated with pets selling business. They said the maid had opened the door of a cage freeing some parrots on May 31. The landlord got infuriated over the maid and started beating her black and blue.