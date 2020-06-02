Share:

KARACHI - A twelve-year-old girl who sustained burn injuries in the deadly PIA plane crash succumbed to injuries here at a hospital on Monday.

The deceased identified by police as Naheed Khaskhali died at the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi, an official said. According to the officials, the child was shifted to the hospital’s burns unit from the Jinnah hospital on May 22. The child had received 56 percent burns. After battling for life for several days, she succumbed to wounds on early Monday. The body of the child was later handed over to the family.

The deceased was said to be a housemaid. She received serious burn injuries when the PIA plane crashed in a street of a residential area near the airport. At least 97 passengers and crew members died in the plane crash.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said bodies of 87 victims, who died in PIA’s (Pakistan International Airlines) plane crashed on May 22, in Karachi, have been handed over to the heir while just 10 ten bodies were remaining.

In a statement, Syed Murad Ali Shah said at present four bodies were lying in the mortuary of Chhipa and six with Edhi Foundation. Speaking about identification of bodies, he said as many as 48 bodies were identified through DNA while one sample was yet to be matched.