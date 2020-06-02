Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday called for national unity and making collective efforts to fight the coronavirus. He was addressing the meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) through a video link here. In-charge Control Room Asad Ummer, chief ministers and chief secretaries of all the four provinces and other concerned officials attended the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, the AJK PM said that it was high time to build national consensus by taking concrete measures for the elimination of the pandemic. He said the state government, particularly its administration and police, had rendered marvelous services while dealing with the COVID-19 despite limited resources. He urged the federal government to schedule the flights carrying AJK passengers through Islamabad international airport where the state government’s constituted committee would check their record. Raja Farooq further said the AJK government would set up a special desk at the Islamabad airport, which would be responsible for quarantining the state’s citizens returning from overseas besides arranging their required coronavirus tests and overseeing other screening procedures. The AJK PM told the NCC meeting that state government had made it mandatory for the masses to wear masks at all public places. He said he had also suggested opening of the public transport on the condition that all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be followed. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan called on Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umer and discussed with him the latest situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir and other issues of mutual interest. On this occasion, both the leaders expressed grave concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in the held valley. The AJK PM told Asad that the Indian forces, while taking undue advantage of the COVID-19, were committing massive human rights abuses in the occupied territory. He said through changes in the domicile laws, the Indian government was settling non-state subjects, particularly Hindus, in the held valley to change its demographic composition and converting the Muslim majority into a minority. Raja Farooq Haider Khan urged the government of Pakistan to raise voice over India’s nefarious designs and warned the world community that such steps would push the region towards instability and unending war. While discussing the upcoming budget of the state, he said the AJK government would provide maximum relief to the public in the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 in the wake of COVID-19.