LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Monday hinted at plans to bring about a change in subsidy on wheat and flour policy.

According to official sources here, the minister said that subsidy should directly benefit the common man, instead of flour mills and departments. There should be separate and more subsidy on flour for deserving and low earning persons, he added.

He said that the rich and the poor were buying ‘Roti’ at the same price, adding that provision of flour at same price to five star hotels and ‘dhabas’ was not justified.

He said that comprehensive strategy would be introduced for providing targeted subsidy on flour besides taking steps to provide maximum facilities to the poor strata of society.

The senior minister said that help from the database of ‘Ehsaas’ Programme could be taken for providing subsidy. He said that utility stores network would be used to facilitate people.

Aleem Khan has given a task to the Food Department to evolve a new mechanism with regard to provision of subsidy, added the sources.