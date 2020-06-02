Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs, Ijaz Alam Augustine has strongly condemned the Indian government for expelling two Pakistani High Commission officials without any reasons. In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that India violated the diplomatic norms and also rules of humanity, as the letter received by the Pakistan High Commission office did not mention any immoral or non-diplomatic activities of the two officials. He said that Pakistani officials were abducted in New Delhi on false charges and tortured to get the charges accepted. He said that was a violation of the human rights as well as the Geneva Convention.