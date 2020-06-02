Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has contradicted the news being aired on the media with regard to differences between Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik.

In a statement, the minister termed the news as baseless, fabricated and contrary to the facts.

He further stated that the news being aired on a local channel carried no veracity.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan maintained that CM Usman Buzdar held the authority and powers of being the Chief Executive of the province whereas the CS was the administrative head of the province.

He further added that excellent working relationship existed between the CM Punjab and CS.

Chohan said that on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, the Chief Secretary was running the affairs of the province in an impeccable manner.