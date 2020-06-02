Share:

Pakistan confirmed 78 more deaths from novel coronavirus in one day as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,621 and positive cases surged to 76,398.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,938 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 29,647 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 27,850 in Punjab, 10,485 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,514 in Balochistan, 2,893 in Islamabad, 738 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 271 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 540 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 503 in Sindh, 482 in KP, 49 in Balochistan, 49 in Islamabad and 11 in GB.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Pakistan has so far conducted 577,974 coronavirus tests and 16,548 in last 24 hours. 27,110 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.