Share:

Lahore - An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means

case against former Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema till June 4. Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings wherein jail officials also produced Ahad Cheema.

The court recorded statements of two witnesses during the proceedings and adjourned further hearing till June 4 besides summoning more witnesses on the next hearing.

The NAB has alleged that Cheema being the LDA DG has accumulated assets in and outside the country beyond his known sources of income. It said the illegal assets possessed by Cheema valued over Rs 600 million. The bureaucrat also held benami properties in the names of his wife and other family members, said the reference.