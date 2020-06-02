Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Divisional Commissioner (DC) Abdul Waheed Shaikh has stressed the need for chalking out an effective strategy to save the division from the losses due to rains during the upcoming monsoon season.

He was speaking at a meeting held here on Monday to review the arrangements made so far to prevent expected loss to people’s life and property during the rainy season.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Zahid Hussain Memon, DC Umerkot Nadeem Memon, DC Tharparkar Shehzad Tahir Thaheem, SSP Mirpurkhas Javed Baloch, Director Local Government Abdul Razzaque Baloch, Superintendent Engineer Public Health Engineering Shafique Memon, XEN Hesco Aziz Bhutto and other concerned officers. The divisional commissioner further said that officers of the public health engineering department, office-bearers of municipal committee, town committees and other departments should perform their duties honestly. He asked the concerned officials to make special arrangements to drain out rainwater from low lying areas of the city.

He directed the police to make arrangements to shift the affected people to safer places in the event of any emergency, arising out of heavy rains. The DC asked the health department officers to ensure presence of doctors and the paramedical staff at hospitals and the procurement of life saving drugs and availability of ambulances. The DC also directed the Hesco officials to upgrade the system so that uninterrupted power supply to the consumers could be ensured even during the rains.

Sheikh directed the deputy commissioners to hold meetings with officers of their respected areas and submit a report to him.

He warned the officials of strict action in case they were found negligent.