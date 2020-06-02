Share:

KARACHI - Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP)- South Zone Sharjeel Kharal on Monday said that deployment of personnel of police would be increased at an Entry Gate and Emergency Ward of Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK). In a meeting with Medical Superintendent and Security Incharge during his visit to the CHK, the DIGP said that deployment of Anti-Riot platoon besides video recording through CCTV cameras would be ensured at the hospital.

Sharjeel Kharal said the Senior Superintendent of Police - City along with the officers of Rangers, district administration and hospital management has devised a complete security plan for the hospital to avert any untoward incident in future, as the hospital was vandalised by a mob few days back.

He said the communication with the hospital administration will be made more effective to ensure security of staff.

The officer also visited SIUT and met its Additional Incharge and focal person. The meeting discussed security management of hospital in detail. DIGP assured full cooperation of police to the hospital administration.