PESHAWAR - The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pes­co) has intensified drive against power pilferage and defaulters, across the province.

In this connection, the company’s spokesman said that Task Forces of City Division D I Khan recovered Rs.0.69 mil­lion from defaulters be­sides removing 40 direct hooks in the areas of City 2 division DI Khan,Cantt sub division, Tank sub division, Karak sub divi­sion and Domail sub di­vision.

He said that drive against illegal use of elec­tricity and direct hooks will continue indiscrim­inately.

He appealed custom­ers to cooperate with the PESCO to provide unin­terrupted power sup­ply by eliminating power theft and timely payment of bills