ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is all set to hear the PTI foreign funding case on Tuesday (today) after a gap of eleven weeks. The case remains inconclusive even after five years. In this period, the PTI has filed at least seven writ petitions in IHC to stop scrutiny of its accounts. However, all the writ petitions have been rejected and several applications before the ECP to; stall, scuttle or reject scrutiny of its accounts on the grounds ranging from challenging the jurisdiction of the ECP to questioning the PTI membership of Akbar S Babar to keeping the scrutiny of its accounts secret. In October 2019, the ECP rejected PTI applications challenging the scrutiny process by terming PTI’s delaying tactics as “historic abuse of law.” The last IHC verdict rejecting PTI’s plea by a Division Bench of the IHC has since been challenged by PTI before the Supreme Court of Pakistan in January 2020. The SCP has yet to set a date for hearing the PTI writ petition.