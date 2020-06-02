Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussein Chaudhry while commenting on recent photos of Mian Nawaz Sharif went viral on social media demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to constitute an inquiry committee to probe medical test reports of Mian Nawaz Sharif made in Pakistan ahead of his departure for UK on medical grounds. In a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister for Science and Technology stated that as per photos of Mian Nawaz Sharif that went viral on social media, in which the former prime minister could be seen in good health enjoying tea at cafe hinted that medical tests reports of Mian Nawaz Sharif made in Pakistan were forged to show his health condition critical contrary to reality. Fawad also underlined in his letter to prime minister that Nawaz Sharif and his doctors had not yet shared his medical tests reports with the government, which solidified the impression that British Laboratories did not testify the evidence as claimed by Nawaz Sharif and his doctors in medical reports in Pakistan. It is being anticipated that medical tests reports of Nawaz Sharif were forged to seek relief from courts in his cases in Pakistan. The photos of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif shows that he is enjoying good health and his medical reports in Pakistan were forged to pave way for his abroad visit. Fawad in his letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan demanded that thorough investigations should be held on his medical reports issued in Pakistan and elements should be identified .

who fixed the medical reports of Nawaz Sharif to pave his way for UK on medical grounds.

The reality should be unearthed, who are responsible to forge medical reports of Nawaz Sharif, said Fawad Chaudhry adding that Prime Minister Imran khan should hold thorough investigations into this mystery.

He said government should announce an inquiry Committee on medical tests reports of Nawaz Sharif and elements should be exposed who supported Nawaz Sharif to medical relief on forged medical reports.