Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Chairman has warned the candidates and parents that the board has not yet issued any kind of promotion form.

He stated this while taking strict notice of the fake promotion form being circulated on social media.

In a statement issued on Monday, he said that the policy announced by the government regarding students’ promotion of students in next classes was yet under process.

As soon as the controlling authority approved the government’s policy regarding promotion of students in next classes without exams, it will be uploaded on FBISE’s website without any delay.

Therefore, the students were advised to take correct information from FBISE’s website www.fbise.edu.pk rather to focus on the fake news being circulated on social media.