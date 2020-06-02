Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar at a meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday reviewed the steps taken to check the spread of coronavirus.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the pandemic has engulfed the whole world. He said developing countries such as Pakistan are faced with serious challenges due to Covid-19.

The Foreign Minister said steps are being taken to enhance the capacity of healthcare. He said the people should follow precautionary measures to meet the challenge.

In his remarks, the Minister for Planning hailed the steps taken by the ministry of foreign affairs for repatriation of stranded Pakistanis from abroad.