The US marked a seventh day of protests over the death of George Floyd on Monday as parts of the country saw both peaceful demonstrations and fierce clashes between police and demonstrators.

In the nation's capital, Lafayette Park became the scene of a gathering to protest the death of Floyd and police violence, during which the protestors chanted "Black Lives Matter," "No Justice, No Peace," and "I can't breathe."

Tensions escalated when police backed by the National Guard used tear gas and flash bangs to disperse protestors ahead of a briefing by President Donald Trump at the White House.

Protests took place across the country, from Seattle, Washington to New York State.

Curfews have been extended in major cities including Minneapolis, New York City and the US capital.

During protests in Buffalo, New York, an SUV plowed into police officers and one was reportedly injured.

In his White House remarks, Trump threatened to deploy the military unless state governors stopped the violent protests.

Trump said he was recommending that governors deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers to "dominate the streets."

The protests have been raging in the US since a video went viral on social media showing Floyd, 46, an unarmed black man, being pinned down by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, as he was being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25 after reportedly attempting to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a local store.

Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Shortly after, Floyd appeared to lose consciousness, but Chauvin maintained his position on the victim.

He died shortly after being taken to a hospital.

His last words were "I can't breathe," which became the slogan of the nationwide protests.

Floyd was killed by "asphyxiation from sustained pressure," an independent autopsy found Monday.