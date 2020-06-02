Share:

Islamabad-The government on Monday reduced the prices of indigenous liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs 24.59 to Rs 1298.31 for 11.8/kg cylinder for the month of June, a notification issued by the regulatory authority said.

According to the notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), LPG price has been reduced by Rs2 per kg to Rs110 from earlier Rs112 per kg.

The new prices would come into effect from June 1, 2020, it added.

It is worth to mention that for the month of May the government had increased the prices of indigenous liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs256 to Rs1322.90 for 11.8/kg cylinder. LPG price was increased in May by Rs22 per kg to Rs112 from the April price of Rs90.42 per kg.

According the Ogra’s notification, the producers price in June (including excise duty of Rs85 per M.Ton)(Excluding Petroleum Levy) Propane 40 per cent and Butane 60 per cent is Rs54371.55 or Rs641.59 per 11.8 Kg cylinder, Marketing/Distribution Margin is Rs35000 per MT or Rs 413 per 11.8 Kg cylinder.

The Petroleum Levy of Rs4669 per MT or Rs55.09 cylinder. Prior to the imposition of general sales tax (GST), the consumer price would be Rs94040.55 for June as compare to Rs 95821.58 per tonnes for May, while the price of 11.8 kg cylinder is Rs1109.67, said the notification.

Additionally, a GST of 17 per cent on Rs95821.58 per ton would translate into Rs15986.89 or Rs188.64 per cylinder. The final consumer price per tonnes would be 110,027.44 per tonnes, or Rs1298.31 per cylinder.

In July 2019, the government notified LPG price at Rs1,330.92 per cylinder, August Rs1,350.03, September Rs1,327.76, October Rs1,475.63, November 1,495.86, December Rs1,513.69 and for January 2020, the price was Rs1,791.48 per cylinder, for February it was Rs 1680.21 per cylinder and for March it was Rs1530.17, Rs 1067.39 in April and May 1298.31.