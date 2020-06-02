Share:

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) PML-N leader Arbab Khizer Hayat has claimed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is playing with the fate of the people, especially doctors and other health workers as it is not taking any step for their safety against the coronavirus in hospitals and fields.

In a statement issued here yesterday, he said that many precious lives were lost due to the alleged negligence of the provincial government while trying to control dengue during the previous years. The government had also failed to control corona and it should admit its failure, he said.

Arbab Khizer Hayat said that the increase in the number of deaths due to the coronavirus is a matter of concern while the patients of corona are being treated properly at government hospitals.