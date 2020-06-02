Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday asked for progress and implementation status of the decisions made in the 6th Syndicate Meeting and directed the RIU team to submit complete financial sheet from 2009 to 2017.

The Health Minister also granted conditional permission to University to award degrees.

The Minister also approved contract for boiler engineer as well as repair work for generators.

The Minister granted approval for contract extension of employees from Grade 1 to 15 and necessary upgradations as per law for Sub Engineers, junior clerks and Naib Qasids.

She said this while chairing the 7th Syndicate Meeting of the Rawalpindi Medical University via video Link at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Monday.

Additional Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Asif Tufail, Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Dr Umar and Syndicate and Faculty Members RIU participated in the meeting.

Vice-Chancellor RIU Professor Umar presented the agenda items for approval to the Health Minister.

The Minister appreciated Vice-Chancellor RIU Professor Umar for providing very good services to Corona patients at the University and its attached Teaching Hospitals. She also directed the authorities to ensure implementation of the meeting decisions.

She said that the government is utilizing all resources to control the Corona Pandemic and shall provide best treatment facilities to the patients.