Rawalpindi - Police booked as many as nine heirs including four women of a suspected coronavirus patient on charges of assaulting paramedics physically and ransacking the ward over refusal of handing over the dead body by the management at Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

However, no arrest was made so far creating unrest among the nurses and other staffers of BBH. The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Waris Khan. According to details, a suspected COVID-19 patient namely Malik Khudad (70), was brought to Corona Filter Ward by his family from Khanna Town, Shakrial for medical treatment. The doctors took sample of the patient for COVID-19 test and asked the family members to wait for issuance of result of test. In the meanwhile, the patient died in the ward, and the family members insisted the doctors to hand them over the dead body. The request was turned down by the management. This infuriated the heirs who attacked the nurses and other staff and broke the windowpanes and doors of the ward. A nurse namely Teena, ward boy Irfan and security guard Asghar sustained injuries in the attack.

They said the family members took the dead body and escaped from the hospital without knowing the result of the patient.

The management called police and filed a complaint against the family members involved in attacking the paramedics and ransacking the ward. Police registered a case against nine attackers and began investigation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) RawalDivsionRaiMazhar stated in a video message that police have registered a case against those involved in attacking the doctors working in Corona Filter Ward. However, nurses clarified that doctors had not came under attack but the nurses were assaulted physically by the heirs of patient. They demanded CPO to arrest the attackers or else they would stage protest demonstration outside the hospital.

Meanwhile, Young Doctors Association (YDA) Rawalpindi office bearers also condemned the occurrence of the incident in BBH and asked the government to provide the doctors and paramedics with security. They also called on CPO to arrest the culprits immediately.