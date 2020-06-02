Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar has asked the international community to take Indian political and military leadership to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as war criminals for their brutalities and crimes against Muslims in India and in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Addressing a press conference after receiving donation of one lac kilogram flour at the Governor‘s House here on Monday, he said India was facing internal turmoil due to oppressive policies, adding that flabbergasted Indian Premier Narendra Modi and his cronies were frustrated due to failure of their Hindutva inspired policies.

To a question, he said that the state will be forced to strict enforcement of coronavirus SOPs, if people did not flow SOPs voluntarily.

To another question, he said unfortunately, opposition parties were doing politics on coronavirus issue, adding that it was time to unite under one platform to defeat the deadly virus.

About supporting the needy, he said we had provided ration to 1.1 million families from platform of PDN and 60 thousand families from Sarwar Foundation.

About Kashmir, Sarwar urged international community to take notice of Indian atrocities in Kashmir, adding international community must stop India for committing atrocities in Kashmir.

To a question, Governor Punjab paid rich tributes to the doctors, who were fighting on front line against coronavirus.

Chaudhry Sarwar said coronavirus had become the biggest-ever challenge and could be fought against while strictly observing the SOPs with complete unity and harmony.

“This is not a right time to indulge in petty politics but to get united,” he said and urged the opposition to shun political point-scoring, prepare policies in the best interest of people and join hands with the government to fight against coronavirus pandemic.