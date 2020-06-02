Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that the month of June had dawned with 22 deaths from Covid-19 and detection of 1,402 new cases. He said that death toll from the virus in the province had now reached 503 while the number of cases had risen to 29,647, said a statement.

Giving details, the chief minister said 6,289 samples were tested during the last 24 hours which had resulted in the detection of 1,402 cases.

He said that so far his government had conducted 187,092 tests, which had resulted in the detection of 29,647 cases. According to Syed Murad Ali Shah, 22 more patients succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours.

He added that of 342 patients who were in a critical condition, 71 were on ventilators.

The CM said at present 14,554 patients of coronavirus were under treatment, including 13,346 at their homes, 113 at isolation centers and 1,095 at different hospitals.

Syed Murad Ali Shah further said that 785 patients had recovered during the last 24 hours and the number of patients who had recovered so far now stood at 14,590 that showed 49.2 percent recovery rate.

Giving district-wise details of cases in the provincial capital, the chief minister said out of 1,402 fresh cases, 1,028 had been reported from Karachi alone. “Korangi has 292 cases, East 232, South 193, Central 165, West 101 and Malir 45,” he elaborated.

Regarding other districts of Sindh, the CM said Ghotki and Sukkur had 46 cases each, Larkana 38, Hyderabad 25, Mirpurkhas 21, Shikarpur 20, Jacobabad 12, eight cases each in Khairpur and Jamshoro, four each in Badin and Sujawal, two each in Thatta, Dadu and Naushehroferoze, while one each in Umerkot, Shaheed Benazirabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot.

He warned people of Sukkur, Larkana and Ghotki to follow the SOPs because cases of local transmission were on the rise in their areas.