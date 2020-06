Share:

DADU - -Unknown persons axed a labourer to death here at Asadullah Colony near Qazi Ahmed Road on Monday. According to details, Muhammad Suleman, 51, a labourer, was axed to death by unknown persons. After receiving information, Taluka police shifted the body to the mortuary of Civil Hospital where its postmortem was conducted. However, no case was lodged till the filing of the news.