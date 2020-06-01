Share:

ISLAMABAD-She’s close to achieving her sixth number one album, following the release of Chromatica. And after a highly stressful and anticipated album release, Lady Gaga took some time to relax. The 34 year old was spotted in Hollywood grabbing some coffee with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky. Gaga rocked a triple strap crop top that drew attention to her ample cleavage. She teamed the look with a pair of full-length black activewear tights that featured a subtle striped design and some sneakers of the same color. The 5ft2 beauty styled her blonde tresses back into a low bun, appearing to have ditched her pastel pink Chromatica wig. Keeping simple, she appeared to be wearing very little to no makeup. Gaga followed Los Angeles protocols by wearing a mask and carried a red backpack to pick up the icy cold drink with her man.