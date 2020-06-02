Share:

khyber - The armed battle started between two sub-tribes, Piro Khel and Shelmani over a land dispute in Anzari area of Landi Kotal on Monday.

The armed persons of the two rival factions attempted to get hold of the property by force and opened indiscriminate firing on each other.

The armed persons of both the groups positioned at mountain peaks and targeted one another positions with automatic weapons, however, no casualty had occurred.

However, a contingent of the local police and the Frontier Corp (FC) rushed to the site and made immediate ceasefire among them.

According to SHO Landi Kotal police station Ibrahim Shinwari, 13 persons of Shelmani while 09 supporters of Piro Khel tribes had been apprehended and put behind the bars for further investigation.

A huge quantity of arms and ammunition was also confiscated, the SHO said and added temporary truce had been ensured and elders of the grand jirga were convened to settle the dispute peacefully.

A local police official said that year back a dispute had emerged between the tribesmen of Piro Khel and Shelmani over possession of some land, located near Anzari checkpoint.