LONDON - Calling for an immediate United Nations’ (UN) intervention to halt the forced demographic change by the Indian government in occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJK), Mohammad Azmi Abdul Hamid, Coordinator Asean Ngo Advocacy Group for Kashmir, and President Malaysia Consultative Council of Islamic Organisation, urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Monday to implement its resolutions on Kashmir to grant the right of self-determination to the Kashmiris.

“Delay no more, United Nations (UN) must act now, Kashmir must be given the right to self-determination,” he remarked. “We take cognizance of the massive abuse of human rights by the Government of India in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, since the abrogation of Article 370 and the lockdown on the August 5, 2019 which have created an unacceptable living conditions for the locals,” Mohammad Azmi Abdul Hamid said in a latest statement and released by Pakistan’ High Commission in London. He said that by stripping people of Kashmir of their rights, and escalating military presence, the Government of India (GoI) was pursuing total annexation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

He further lamented that collective punishment and mass incarceration had been the order of the day by GoI against the people of held territory.

“We regret that the Government of India has ignored the call given by the UN Secretary General for a global ceasefire to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said, and added, “The Government of India did exactly the opposite.” It intensified its attacks on the Kashmiris and launched an all-out assault against human rights in Kashmir.

Mohammad Azimi strongly criticised India for the arrests, intimidation and persecution of Kashmiri journalists, and assassination of the people struggling for their freedom.

“We abhor and condemn in the strongest terms the destruction of civilian homes and accelerated implementation of policies promoting forced demographic change in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJK). The continued intense militarization by the Government of India in the occupied valley is a clear and gross violation of its commitments made at the UNSC,” said Mohammad Azimi Abdul Hamid who is also President Malaysia Consultative Council of Islamic Organisation.

“We reaffirm our commitment to protest against the Government of India (GoI) for its gross violation of human rights and war crimes committed against the Muslims of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” he remarked.

He added that the Government of India has broken its own constitution by denying Kashmiris their special status as a territory as provided in the Indian constitution.

“We remind the UN Secretary General that if he fails to intervene, Kashmir will go down under the brutality of the Hindutva (or Hindu supremacists) movement, which in India is a militant, anti-Muslims, ultra-nationalist movement.

We are deeply concern on the deteriorating situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir since the lockdown in August 2019”, he said.

The Kashmiris of Indian occupied Kashmirs, he said, have the suffered longest communication shutdown, detentions, torture and killings with impunity and local economic devastation.

He added that the media organisations were not allowed to operate freely, healthcare and education are denied, and civilians were being punished collectively.

“We reiterate that the forced demographic change of IOJK in the favour of Hindus, constitutes a crime against humanity and a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention. We oppose the domicile rules enacted in May 2020 which have diminished the people of IoJK’s rights to automatic access to public employment opportunities,” he commented.

Mohammad Azimi said that it was despicable to learn Hindutva politicians in India have already been encouraging Indian men to go to Kashmir to take Kashmiri land and marry the women.

“We are fully aware of the implication of Government of India’s plan as it would ultimately ensure Hindu dominance in the populace and the right to self determination of the Kashmiris will end.

“We cannot accept the lame reaction of the UN despite massive rights violations and commission of crimes, that has been left unchecked,” he said.

“The reality in IOJK is one of state violence to deny and suppress people’s legitimate rights,” he said.

He said that by allowing the situation to prolong the international community would be culpable of complicity to the time committed by the government of India.

He added that further delay in taking concrete actions in accordance with UNSC resolutions, on the atrocities inflicted against the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir dire situation by government of India, might eventually evolve into a nuclear conflict and therefore threaten global peace.

Mohammad Azmi Abdul Hamid who is also the Coordinator Asean Ngo Advocacy Group for Kashmir,and President Malaysia Consultative Council of Islamic Organisation, therefore called upon the UN to prevail on government of India to comply with the international laws and resolutions on the Kashmir issue, stop all policies and measures by GoI to force change the demography of IoJK, lift the lockdown and allow life back to normalcy in IoJK, withdraw all Indian military troops out of the occupied Jammu Kashmir and allow access to humanitarian relief, media and human rights

organisations into Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir.

He also called for immediate release of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir political detainees by the Indian security and implement a free and impartial plebiscite in Kashmir.