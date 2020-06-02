Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Establishment Division has appointed Zafar Hassan, a grade-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Services, as Secretary Ministry of Communications.

Earlier, Zafar Hassan was serving as Secretary Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

According to another notification issued by the Establishment Division on Monday, he will also hold the additional charge of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division till the appointment of its regular secretary.

The post of Secretary Communications had become vacant after the appointment of his predecessor Jawad Rafique Malik as Chief Secretary Punjab.

Earlier, Jawad Malik has also served as Chairman National Highways Authority (NHA), which is a subordinate department of the same ministry.

Meanwhile, the Establishment Division also posted out Additional Secretary Ministry of Communications Tashfeen Khan and has been directed to report to the Establishment Division.

The Establishment Division through another notification appointed a grade 20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services, Tariq Viqar Bakhshi, as Additional Secretary Communications Division. He was previously working as Joint Secretary Aviation Division.

The Ministry of Communication is an important wing of the federal government and functions as a central policy making and administrative authority on communications and transport sector in the country.

The entire network of motorways and national highways including motorway police falls under its jurisdiction.