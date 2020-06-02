Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) blamed Sindh bureaucracy for preparing fake domiciles in the province under a planned conspiracy to give away government employment against merit on urban quota.

Addressing a Press conference at party headquarters in Bahadurabad, MQM-P provincial lawmaker and member coordination committee Khawaja Izharul Hasan said that they had been raising their voice against fake domiciles for at least five years but no one including Chief Minister Sindh paid heed towards it. “We hope that the court will decide on the matter soon,” he said while blaming the Sindh authorities of committing contempt of court after forming a committee on the matter.

“This is an illegal and unconstitutional notification for the formation of a committee on the domicile matter and an attempt to influence the court proceedings,” he said.

The MQM-P lawmaker said that those members notified in the commission have denied presence of fake domiciles in the court. He said that under the Constitution of Pakistan and Services Act, local population is entitled for government employment from grade 1 to 15. “Why youth from Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Nawabshah are not given jobs on merit,” he asked while pointing out that 150 policemen were transferred to Karachi from rural areas while denying right of employment for the local youth.

Khawaja Izharul Hasan said that the MQM-P wants a just system where everyone is provided equal chance and appointed on a government job on merit.

He demanded of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to conduct an inquiry into the fake domiciles issue as it involves corruption worth billions.

He also demanded of the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the irregularities that continued in the province from past 40 years and provide justice to the masses. The MQM-P coordination committee member also urged other political leaders to raise the matter rather than playing politics on it. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Convener MQM-P Kanwar Naveed Jamil said that legally a child is issued domicile of an area where he is born, however, the situation is quite different in Sindh province. He also demanded of the NAB authorities to take notice of the issue as it comes under its ambit.