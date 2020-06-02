Share:

HYDERABAD - After launching online post-graduation classes for Ph.D and Master’s Programmes, the management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro has started online classes of under-graduation programme. The university spokesman informed here on Monday that the management has made decision in view of the completion of task of launching post-graduation online classes for Ph.D. and Master’s Programme in successful manner. The online under-graduation classes have been started from Monday, the spokesman added.