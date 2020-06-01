Share:

“I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at a table of brotherhood.”

-Martin Luther King Jr.

On 28 August 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. delivered one of the most iconic speeches in history as around 250, 000 people gathered in front of the Lincoln memorial in Washington D.C. to demand equality in opportunity, freedom, and jobs for African Americans.

King was originally only scheduled to speak for about four minutes. However, upon the insistence of Mahalia Jackson, King departed from his notes and launched into a prose where he demanded the freedom of all those who were oppressed, the end to racism, and the equality of all citizens. The speech was a masterpiece of rhetoric, calling an end to the injustices that America had born for decades long.

King’s dream met its legislative ends with the passing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and further with the passing of the National Voting Rights Act in 1965. However, his dream in its entirety, in its pleas for brotherhood, in its fulfillment of equality, real equality, is yet to be realized.